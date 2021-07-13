Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of Amdocs worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 873.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 112.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $78.66 on Tuesday. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $54.68 and a 12-month high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.17.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

