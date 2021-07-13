Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,465,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 417,683 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.00% of Conformis worth $5,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Conformis by 112.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in Conformis during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Conformis during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Conformis during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Conformis during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider J Brent Alldredge sold 33,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $25,118.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 387,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,382.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 54,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $41,459.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,151,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,877 shares of company stock valued at $115,236. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conformis stock opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98. Conformis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative net margin of 40.00% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.88 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

