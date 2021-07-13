Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,256 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 125,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,156,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,162 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period.

Shares of ISTB opened at $51.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.32. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $51.81.

