Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,413,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,508,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,599,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,116,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,075,000. Finally, Hall Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $307.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $300.07. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $201.41 and a 52-week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

