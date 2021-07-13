Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,460,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Quaker Chemical as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KWR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total value of $3,546,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,166,615.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $65,528.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,666.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KWR opened at $237.75 on Tuesday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $170.31 and a twelve month high of $301.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.67 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

