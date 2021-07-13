Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 135,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,311,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.12% of Canada Goose at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth $54,394,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth $572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 138,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 44.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOS shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Canada Goose has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $42.38 on Tuesday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $50.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.78. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 84.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.