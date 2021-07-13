Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 169,334 The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 169,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,310,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.77% of The ExOne as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of The ExOne by 27.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The ExOne by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The ExOne by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The ExOne by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XONE opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.87. The ExOne Company has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $66.48.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The ExOne had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.31 million. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The ExOne Company will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

XONE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a report on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The ExOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

