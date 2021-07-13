Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 218,800 Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 218,800 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Levi Strauss & Co. at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 46,714 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 233.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,138 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 32,314 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $854,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $6,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 24,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $688,290.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 701,308 shares of company stock worth $20,007,852 over the last 90 days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.27.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.52. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

