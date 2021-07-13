Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,960,000 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 69.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,960,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $5,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC raised its position in Wipro by 116.2% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Wipro by 87.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Wipro by 16.5% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wipro during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Wipro during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Nomura raised shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.12.

NYSE:WIT opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

