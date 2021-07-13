Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 31,800 Shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,294 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.04% of First Community Bankshares worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCBC. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in First Community Bankshares by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Community Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 2,528.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Community Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

NASDAQ:FCBC opened at $29.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $517.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.50. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $33.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.92 million. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 30.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.08%.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

