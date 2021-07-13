Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 35,200 Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.46% of Team worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TISI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Team by 332.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 558,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,436,000 after buying an additional 429,037 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Team by 1,073.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 420,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Team by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,121,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,052,000 after purchasing an additional 410,885 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Team by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,124,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 259,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Team in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,872,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Team in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE:TISI opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. Team, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $193.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.29). Team had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $194.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Team, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Team Profile

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

