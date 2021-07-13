Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 4,200 Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,474 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.66% of SmartFinancial worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 261.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in SmartFinancial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.06. The company has a market cap of $365.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $25.41.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $31.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

SMBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

SmartFinancial Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK).

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.