Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 84,500 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 67.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $146.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.98. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

