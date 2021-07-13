Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $5.27 Million Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 516,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of AMC Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 207.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 44.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 25.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC opened at $42.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.15. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.28. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.22) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary Locke sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total transaction of $107,152.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,357.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $94,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,667.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,476,683 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

