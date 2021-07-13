Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 209,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,331,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.31% of Unisys at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unisys by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Unisys by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,608,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,011,000 after acquiring an additional 432,574 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Unisys by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Unisys by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 17,425 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unisys by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,430,000 after acquiring an additional 82,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UIS opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.54. Unisys Co. has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $28.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.42.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.70 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 20.90% and a negative return on equity of 40.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

In other Unisys news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 12,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $354,538.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,532.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $237,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,254.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,925 shares of company stock worth $926,758 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

