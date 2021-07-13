renBTC Reaches Market Capitalization of $367.19 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One renBTC coin can currently be bought for $32,502.38 or 0.99763723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. renBTC has a total market cap of $367.19 million and $1.62 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00051541 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00016151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $269.14 or 0.00826104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000392 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005357 BTC.

renBTC Coin Profile

renBTC (CRYPTO:RENBTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 11,297 coins. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

