Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA) Short Interest Up 519.2% in June

Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,900 shares, an increase of 519.2% from the June 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 413,119,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of RNVA stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 312,345,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,742,156. Rennova Health has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Get Rennova Health alerts:

Rennova Health’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, July 19th. The 1-1000 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

Rennova Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hospital operations in the United States. As of March 31, 2021, it owns one operating hospital in Oneida, Tennessee; and a rural clinic in Williamsburg, Kentucky. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Rennova Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rennova Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.