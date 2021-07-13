Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Short Interest Update

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 1,806.3% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

RTOKY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.36. 13,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $37.86.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

