Repay Holdings Co. (NYSE:RPAY) EVP Naomi Barnett Sells 2,154 Shares

Repay Holdings Co. (NYSE:RPAY) EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54.

Shares of RPAY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.76. 390,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,068. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $20.18 and a 52-week high of $28.42.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

