REPO (REPO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $17,038.00

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 13th. REPO has a market cap of $1.30 million and $17,038.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0575 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, REPO has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00043338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00119083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00155894 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,568.70 or 0.99967262 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.42 or 0.00955895 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

