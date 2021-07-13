Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Holdings Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,182,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 374,635 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of Republic Services worth $117,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.3% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSG opened at $112.65 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.44 and a fifty-two week high of $114.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.75%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RSG. Raymond James upped their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $754,448.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,288.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,565 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

