Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cboe Global Markets, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cboe Global Markets in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.35. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.49 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.87.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $118.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.06. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $122.27.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $213,951.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,033.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $114,156.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,664.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,786 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,527 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,897,000 after purchasing an additional 268,527 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,870,000 after buying an additional 150,739 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,776,000 after acquiring an additional 43,927 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,783,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 892,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,082,000 after acquiring an additional 109,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

