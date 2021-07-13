Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Citigroup Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.58.

NYSE C opened at $69.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.11. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $143.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in C. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 559,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after buying an additional 122,604 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Citigroup by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,429,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,470,000 after buying an additional 214,328 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 47,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $47,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

