Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Janus Henderson Group plc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Janus Henderson Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Janus Henderson Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 23.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

JHG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.15.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $41.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 83,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.50%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

