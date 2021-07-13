Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July, 13th (ABX, BBD.B, BCE, BTO, CG, CHR, CIA, CJT, CNR, CP)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, July 13th:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$34.00 to C$35.00.

Get Barrick Gold Co alerts:

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$0.80 to C$1.00.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE)

had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$59.00 to C$62.00.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$8.00 to C$7.00.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price increased by CSFB from C$9.50 to C$10.00.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$5.00 to C$5.50.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.50.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its price target increased by Laurentian from C$8.00 to C$8.40.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$220.00 to C$230.00.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$146.00 to C$145.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$112.00 to C$105.00.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$3.50 to C$4.00.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was given a $42.00 price target by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$40.00.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$15.00.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$184.00 to C$190.00.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$57.00 to C$56.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$50.00.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from $90.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) had its price target trimmed by Acumen Capital from C$7.00 to C$6.00.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$49.00 to C$50.00.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$71.00 to C$75.00.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$46.00.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$30.00 to C$31.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$35.00.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.50 to C$48.00.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$39.75 to C$46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$55.00 to C$57.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) was given a C$44.00 price target by analysts at Scotiabank.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$70.00 to C$75.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.