Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July, 13th (ABX, BBD.B, BCE, BTO, CG, CHR, CIA, CJT, CNR, CP)

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2021

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, July 13th:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$34.00 to C$35.00.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$0.80 to C$1.00.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$59.00 to C$62.00.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$8.00 to C$7.00.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price increased by CSFB from C$9.50 to C$10.00.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$5.00 to C$5.50.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.50.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its price target increased by Laurentian from C$8.00 to C$8.40.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$220.00 to C$230.00.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$146.00 to C$145.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$112.00 to C$105.00.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$3.50 to C$4.00.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was given a $42.00 price target by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$40.00.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$15.00.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$184.00 to C$190.00.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$57.00 to C$56.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$50.00.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from $90.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) had its price target trimmed by Acumen Capital from C$7.00 to C$6.00.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$49.00 to C$50.00.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$71.00 to C$75.00.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$46.00.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$30.00 to C$31.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$35.00.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.50 to C$48.00.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$39.75 to C$46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$55.00 to C$57.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) was given a C$44.00 price target by analysts at Scotiabank.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$70.00 to C$75.00.

