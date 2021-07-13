Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for IMI (IMIAY)

IMI (OTCMKTS: IMIAY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/13/2021 – IMI was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

7/9/2021 – IMI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

7/8/2021 – IMI had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/6/2021 – IMI had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/23/2021 – IMI was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/21/2021 – IMI had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/18/2021 – IMI had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/4/2021 – IMI had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMIAY remained flat at $$48.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. IMI plc has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $49.09.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for IMI plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.