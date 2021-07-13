Research Analysts Set Expectations for Bank of America Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of America in a report released on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.14.

BAC stock opened at $40.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $53,635,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 87,569 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,196 shares during the period. Mark Stevens raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 761,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,445,000 after acquiring an additional 27,473 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

