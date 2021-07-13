ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America downgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.57.

Get ResMed alerts:

RMD traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $248.82. 16,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,463. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.62. ResMed has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.50, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.31.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ResMed will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $307,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $199,981.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,464,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,838 shares of company stock worth $4,310,762. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of ResMed by 90.0% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 26,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in ResMed by 124.0% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 13,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 15.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,871,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 102.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.