Reviewing Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) & i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) and i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Generation Hemp and i3 Verticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Hemp $90,000.00 311.32 -$1.50 million N/A N/A i3 Verticals $150.13 million 6.86 -$420,000.00 $0.51 62.80

i3 Verticals has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Hemp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.5% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.9% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Generation Hemp and i3 Verticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Hemp 0 0 0 0 N/A i3 Verticals 1 0 5 1 2.86

i3 Verticals has a consensus target price of $37.71, indicating a potential upside of 17.75%. Given i3 Verticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe i3 Verticals is more favorable than Generation Hemp.

Volatility and Risk

Generation Hemp has a beta of -2.2, indicating that its share price is 320% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, i3 Verticals has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Hemp and i3 Verticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Hemp -1,948.59% N/A -71.28% i3 Verticals -1.95% 6.18% 3.08%

Summary

i3 Verticals beats Generation Hemp on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generation Hemp

Generation Hemp Inc. engages in leasing industrial warehouse located in Denver, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Home Treasure Finders, Inc. and changed its name to Generation Hemp Inc. in August 2019. Generation Hemp Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support. Its payment processing services enable clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks. The company also licenses software; and provides ongoing support, and other point of sale-related solutions. It offers its solutions to clients through direct sales force; distribution partners, including independent software vendors, value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations; and referral partners, such as financial institutions, trade associations, chambers of commerce, and card issuers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

