Reviewing SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) & QuinStreet (NYSE:QNST)

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) and QuinStreet (NYSE:QNST) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SRAX and QuinStreet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SRAX 0 0 3 0 3.00 QuinStreet 0 0 0 0 N/A

SRAX currently has a consensus target price of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 83.52%. Given SRAX’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SRAX is more favorable than QuinStreet.

Profitability

This table compares SRAX and QuinStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SRAX -165.90% -84.63% -50.24% QuinStreet N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.4% of SRAX shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of SRAX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SRAX and QuinStreet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SRAX $14.65 million 7.04 -$14.70 million ($0.84) -5.30 QuinStreet N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

QuinStreet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SRAX.

Summary

SRAX beats QuinStreet on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc., a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels. It also organizes and hosts investor conferences within the micro and small- cap space. The company markets and sells its services through its in-house sales and marketing team. The company was formerly known as Social Reality, Inc. and changed its name to SRAX, Inc. in August 2019. SRAX, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc., an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers. It provides its services in various verticals, such as financial services, education, home services, and business-to-business technology. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

