Reviewing Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) and West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) and West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.9% of Triumph Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.1% of West Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Triumph Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of West Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Triumph Bancorp and West Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triumph Bancorp 25.46% 14.39% 1.63% West Bancorporation 32.81% 16.49% 1.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Triumph Bancorp and West Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triumph Bancorp 0 4 1 1 2.50 West Bancorporation 0 1 0 0 2.00

Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $69.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.80%. West Bancorporation has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential downside of 36.36%. Given Triumph Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Triumph Bancorp is more favorable than West Bancorporation.

Volatility and Risk

Triumph Bancorp has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, West Bancorporation has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Triumph Bancorp and West Bancorporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triumph Bancorp $382.50 million 4.76 $64.02 million $2.26 32.41 West Bancorporation $109.83 million 4.15 $32.71 million $1.98 13.89

Triumph Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than West Bancorporation. West Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triumph Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Triumph Bancorp beats West Bancorporation on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes. The company also provides asset-based, and equipment and premium finance loans; real estate loans to finance commercial properties; factoring services to the transportation and non-transportation sectors; agriculture loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; mortgage warehouse loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers debit cards; electronic banking, trust, and treasury management services; and insurance brokerage services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through a network of 10 branches in the Quad Cities Metropolitan Area of Iowa and Illinois; 8 branches in northern and central Illinois; 7 branches in southern Colorado; 3 branches in New Mexico; 31 branches in central and eastern Colorado; and 2 branches in far western Kansas, as well as a branch office dedicated to deposit gathering activities in Dallas, Texas. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial lines of credit, and commercial term loans; consumer loans, including loans extended to individuals for household, family, and other personal expenditures not secured by real estate; and 1-4 family residential mortgages and home equity loans. In addition, it offers trust services, including the administration of estates, conservatorships, personal trusts, and agency accounts. Further, the company provides internet and mobile banking services; treasury management services comprising cash management, client-generated automated clearing house transaction, remote deposit, and fraud protection services; and merchant credit card processing services and corporate credit cards. It has eight offices in the Des Moines area; one office in Coralville; and one office each in Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St. Cloud, Minnesota. West Bancorporation, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

