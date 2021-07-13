Reviewing Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA)

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Uxin has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

20.2% of Uxin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Uxin and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uxin 0 0 0 0 N/A Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 1 6 0 0 1.86

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus price target of $66.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.39%. Given Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is more favorable than Uxin.

Profitability

This table compares Uxin and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uxin -469.31% N/A -136.71% Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 12.22% 19.56% 7.62%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Uxin and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uxin $227.64 million 4.87 -$350.84 million N/A N/A Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers $1.38 billion 4.79 $170.10 million $1.68 35.54

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has higher revenue and earnings than Uxin.

Summary

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers beats Uxin on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions. The company also facilitates used car transaction services, and financing solutions offered by third-party financing partners to buyers for their used car purchases through websites, xin.com and youxinpai.com. Uxin Limited was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery. The company also offers live auction events with online bidding. It sells used equipment to its customers through live, unreserved auctions at 40 auction sites worldwide. The company serves construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry sectors. It operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

