REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Insider Sells $501,848.73 in Stock

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $501,848.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:REX traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.59. The stock had a trading volume of 26,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,606. REX American Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $116.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.50. The company has a market capitalization of $512.86 million, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.09.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 4.06%. As a group, analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,553 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in REX American Resources by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,243 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in REX American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on REX. TheStreet raised shares of REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

