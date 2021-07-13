REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Shares Gap Up to $86.73

Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $86.73, but opened at $88.50. REX American Resources shares last traded at $87.27, with a volume of 324 shares traded.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REX. TheStreet raised shares of REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.
The company has a market capitalization of $521.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.50.
In related news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 833 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.95, for a total transaction of $82,425.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,831.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,000 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $92,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,833 shares of company stock valued at $369,885. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REX. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in REX American Resources by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in REX American Resources by 9.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,387 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in REX American Resources in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in REX American Resources in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.
About REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)
REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.
