Rexnord (RXN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.13 million. On average, analysts expect Rexnord to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Rexnord stock opened at $52.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.34. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $479,238.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,174,877.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 67,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 675,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,757,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,132 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

