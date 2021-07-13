Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Short Interest Update

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 493.9% from the June 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYES traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.46. 33,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,877. Rise Gold has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48.

Rise Gold Company Profile

Rise Gold Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California. The company was formerly known as Rise Resources Inc and changed its name to Rise Gold Corp.

