Rivetz Achieves Market Cap of $207,321.13 (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. In the last seven days, Rivetz has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Rivetz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Rivetz has a total market capitalization of $207,321.13 and approximately $14.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00051746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00016224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $273.31 or 0.00838197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000394 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Rivetz Profile

RVT is a coin. Its launch date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Rivetz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

