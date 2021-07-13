Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS) Trading 2.2% Higher

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RRTS)’s stock price was up 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 2,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 14,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS)

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. It operates through four segments: Ascent Transportation Management (Ascent TM), Ascent On-Demand (Ascent OD), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Truckload (TL). The company offers domestic freight management solutions, including asset-backed truckload brokerage, specialized/heavy haul, LTL shipment execution, LTL carrier rate negotiations, access to its transportation management system, and freight audit/payment.

