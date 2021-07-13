Robert Douglas Cudney Buys 28,400 Shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney bought 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.06 per share, with a total value of C$30,104.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,486,842 shares in the company, valued at C$12,176,052.52.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 24,900 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.07 per share, with a total value of C$26,643.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 2,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.27 per share, with a total value of C$3,175.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 15,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.24 per share, with a total value of C$18,600.00.

NHK traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.02. The company had a trading volume of 54,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,272. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.02 million and a P/E ratio of -3.90. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.97 and a twelve month high of C$2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.18.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Pi Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Nighthawk Gold from C$2.35 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

