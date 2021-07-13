Robert E. Dorrance Sells 16,452 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Stock

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 16,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.27, for a total value of C$1,386,410.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 584,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,262,893.68.

TD stock traded down C$0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$84.70. 9,022,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,097,157. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$57.44 and a 52-week high of C$89.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$87.01. The firm has a market cap of C$154.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 40.67%.

TD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC reduced their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. CSFB upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$87.55.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

