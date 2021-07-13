Rock Springs Capital Management LP Acquires 14,000 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Align Technology comprises about 2.1% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned 0.22% of Align Technology worth $96,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 669.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,937,000 after buying an additional 47,117 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $623,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 59,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,893,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $508,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total value of $3,108,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,295,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,396 shares of company stock worth $16,521,757 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ALGN traded down $2.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $640.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,685. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.63 and a 52-week high of $647.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $595.36. The company has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $650.20.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

