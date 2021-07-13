Rock Springs Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned 1.56% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $30,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,754. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.48. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.06 and a 12-month high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.85) by $0.53. Research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDGL shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.60.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.