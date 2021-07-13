Rock Springs Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,502,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned approximately 4.93% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $29,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,078,000 after purchasing an additional 205,950 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 647,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 94,304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 60,218 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 99,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 49,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,695,000. 70.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 49,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $797,671.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 10,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $180,288.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MIRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Shares of MIRM stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,364. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.20. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $27.43.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

