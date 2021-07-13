Rock Springs Capital Management LP Buys 893,092 Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,569,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893,092 shares during the quarter. Aclaris Therapeutics accounts for approximately 2.0% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned 6.85% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $89,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $17.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,455. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The company has a market cap of $910.36 million, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $805,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,059 shares in the company, valued at $5,611,143.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,659.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,507 shares of company stock worth $3,616,811. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACRS. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

