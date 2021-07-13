Rock Springs Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,559,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,315,000. Bolt Biotherapeutics comprises approximately 1.1% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned 4.29% of Bolt Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOLT. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOLT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,689. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 22.58 and a quick ratio of 22.58. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $43.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.66 million and a PE ratio of -0.65.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.22). On average, analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOLT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

