Rock Springs Capital Management LP Cuts Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP decreased its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. BeiGene accounts for approximately 1.5% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned about 0.22% of BeiGene worth $69,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in BeiGene by 18.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in BeiGene in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 71.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 18.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 11.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BeiGene news, CFO Howard Liang sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $162,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,553,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,899,385. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total transaction of $97,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,965 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,096 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BGNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC upped their target price on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.63.

BGNE stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $330.18. 5,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,966. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $204.17 and a twelve month high of $388.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $336.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 0.86.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 135.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $605.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -10.64 EPS for the current year.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

