Rock Springs Capital Management LP Cuts Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 49,505 shares during the period. Mirati Therapeutics comprises about 1.2% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned 0.63% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $55,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 11,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,328,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,842,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,156,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,049,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,350,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.64.

MRTX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,191. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.17 and a fifty-two week high of $249.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.14.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $6,618,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,268,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $67,137.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,311,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

