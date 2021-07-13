Rock Springs Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.40% of Penumbra worth $39,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter worth about $7,796,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Penumbra by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,612,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEN stock traded down $2.89 on Tuesday, reaching $268.71. 791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,660. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.49 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1,697.39, a PEG ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.69.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research upgraded Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. lifted their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.71.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

