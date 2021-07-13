Rock Springs Capital Management LP Grows Stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. argenx makes up about 1.8% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.58% of argenx worth $82,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in argenx by 458.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in argenx by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in argenx during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in argenx by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in argenx by 4,583.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on argenx from $356.00 to $344.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut argenx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX traded down $2.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $307.31. 540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,693. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $289.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 0.92. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $212.66 and a 12-month high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. The business had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.04 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 50.37% and a negative net margin of 298.93%. On average, analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

