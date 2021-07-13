Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has $126.19 Million Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Humana makes up 2.8% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.23% of Humana worth $126,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Humana by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Humana by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.26.

Humana stock traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $461.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,482. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.04. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The company has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

In other news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.